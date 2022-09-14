Armed officers from Hampshire Police have been called to the property on the Anchorage Park estate in Portsmouth following reports of a firearm being used to injure a number of persons.

Officers were scrambled to the £500,000 four-bed property on Holcot Lane just before 10am on Wednesday morning (14th September 2022).

Paramedics from South central ambulance were also called to what officers have described as a tragic incident.

A large cordon has been placed around the property owned by former jewellery shop manager Christopher Stone-Houghton.

Hampshire Constabulary when approached refused to release further on the incident that took place involving a firearm.

Shocked neighbours have made the claim that Houghton shot himself and a number of family members understood to be related to himself and his partner Ruth Stone-Houghton.

Specialist crime scene officers have been seen at the property and major crime detectives have been talking to local residents who have been left shell shock by the tragic events that have unfolded.

A crime scene is likely to remain in place for some time whilst the fluid investigation is conducted.

More to follow