Armed police, along with response officers and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, were called to Medway Park in Gillingham after a man was stabbed, leading to a lockdown of the park and the establishment of a significant crime scene. As part of the investigation, officers wearing white forensic suits have placed the children’s play park under lockdown, ensuring the area remains secure.

Armed Police Respond To Stabbing Incident At Medway Park In Gillingham: Children’s Play Park Locked Down

The scene of the crime is currently being meticulously examined, with officers collecting samples and taking photographs. Among the items of interest is a moped with a crash helmet. Approximately eight police vehicles, including two armed response vehicles, arrived on Mill Road at approximately 5 pm on Monday, 15th May 2023.

The injured man received immediate medical treatment at the scene before being urgently transported to a nearby Medway Hospital for further care. Major crime detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are spearheading the investigation.

Kent Police have been approached for an official statement regarding the incident, and further updates will be provided as more details emerge.