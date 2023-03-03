Five arrested for attempted murder and firearms offences after armed Police stop in North London

Officers had issued a public appeal following the firearms incident in London Fields last month, while British Transport Police (BTP) investigate the stabbing at Hackney Central Station on 1 March.

Working with BTP colleagues, at 7.47pm on Friday, 3 March, specialist firearms officers conducted a planned stop on a vehicle using tactical contact in Essex Road N1.

Five males aged between 16 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Road closures are in place and enquiries are ongoing.