Saturday, March 4, 2023
Saturday, March 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Five arrested for attempted murder and firearms offences after armed Police stop in North London

by uknip247
written by uknip247
Police Probe Fatal Bus Hit And Run Horror In Hounslow After Man Is Killed

Officers had issued a public appeal following the firearms incident in London Fields last month, while British Transport Police (BTP) investigate the stabbing at Hackney Central Station on 1 March.

Working with BTP colleagues, at 7.47pm on Friday, 3 March, specialist firearms officers conducted a planned stop on a vehicle using tactical contact in Essex Road N1.

Five males aged between 16 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

Road closures are in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

The aftershock shook residents’ homes, and the bang...

Information is sought to help find a missing...

Salvage Vessel sent to Isle of Innisfree Ferry...

Runaway couple remanded into custody after short court...

Pair mouth “I love you” to each other...

First Picture of Mark Gordon arriving under a...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery...

A 14-year-old boy charged with two stabbings in...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...