Armed police storm an East London property as a man wanted for ‘threats to kill’ is apprehended

Armed police have stormed an East London street this morning after a man was wanted for ‘threats to kill’

Videos posted to social media show a number of armed officers at the scene, while some residents have reported hearing ‘gunshots’.

According to a Met Police spokesperson, officers are conducting an arrest investigation in Newham. Officers responded to an address in Wortley Road, E6 around 8.50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

“The officers were conducting an arrest investigation for a man wanted for Threats to Kill. A man at the scene was accused of threatening the officers with an edged weapon.

“A woman at the scene was arrested for obstructing traffic. Officers are currently attempting to communicate with the man as the scene is secured. There have been no reports of injuries.”