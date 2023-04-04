Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Armed Police Stormed A Four-star Hotel In South London After Receiving Reports Of A Gunman Holed Up In One Of The Suites

At 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, police stormed the Marriott Hotel in Bexleyheath, which costs £140 per night.

A man was arrested and taken into custody in one of the rooms on suspicion of having a firearm.

“Police were called to reports of a firearm in a guest room in a hotel in Broadway,Bexleyheath,” a Met spokesman said.

“Armed officers responded due to the nature of the incident.”

“There were no reported injuries.”

“There is no greater danger to the public.” The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.”

The London Ambulance Service stated that they were stood down because no casualties had been reported.

The Marriott Bexleyheath refused to comment.

