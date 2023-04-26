Armed Police Vehicle Seen Damaged After Reports Of Man With 'Gun' In His Trousers - Uknip

At around 4:30 pm, Sussex Police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a person seen carrying a weapon concealed in the waistband of there trousers on Southdown Road in Portslade. Responding officers quickly located the individual in question and determined that the item was not a dangerous weapon, as initially feared.

According to a statement from the police, the item in question was a “paintball or Airsoft-type” gun. The officers spoke with the individual and offered advice on how to transport such items safely in the future. The authorities have confirmed that there is no danger to the community at this time.

A witness said they saw: “Three armed response vehicles, 1 dog unit and the police helicopter all with guns drawn and fully armoured up.”

Armed Police Vehicle Seen Damaged After Reports Of Man With 'Gun' In His Trousers 1

Above: A police dog along with officers can be seen on Fox Way which backs onto Blackthorn Close.

The atending NPAS helicopters flight path can be seen here: