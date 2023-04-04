Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

by uknip247
Armed Police Called After Bank Robbery Doesn’t Go As Planned

Police were called at 8.30am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of an attempted cash-in-transit robbery on Cricklewood Broadway. 

Officers attended and were informed two suspects, who were reported to be in possession of a firearm, fled on a motorbike.

There were no reported injuries. Nothing was stolen.

Detectives from Central Specialist Crime are investigating and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, or who captured the incident on their mobile phones, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1547/04Apr.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK government’s proposal to house asylum seekers on a barge off the coast of Dorset has been met with opposition, with local Conservative...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault on a train between Port Glasgow and Glasgow Central

Lee Powell and Pierre Lima have been sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court for possession with intent to supply cocaine

A man who committed a series of burglaries at businesses in Northwich – including at a charity shop – has been jailed

Seven men sentenced to more than 27 years in prison

A man has been convicted of murder following the death of 34-year-old Lauren Wilson in Renfrew

Burnley man jailed for controlling and coercive behaviour against his wife

Bolton man who threw ammonia in face of his victim has been jailed for a decade

 A father has admitted to murdering his 11-year-old son

Six years and nine months in prison for Hospital arsonist

A husband and wife from Hertfordshire who tried to smuggle more than £200,000 out of the UK during the height of the Covid lockdown...

DVSA sets out a vision to keep Britain moving safely and sustainably

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More