Armed Robbers escape empty-handed after Cricklewood cash-in-transit robbery

Police were called at 8.30am on Tuesday, 4 April to reports of an attempted cash-in-transit robbery on Cricklewood Broadway.

Officers attended and were informed two suspects, who were reported to be in possession of a firearm, fled on a motorbike.

There were no reported injuries. Nothing was stolen.

Detectives from Central Specialist Crime are investigating and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, or who captured the incident on their mobile phones, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1547/04Apr.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.