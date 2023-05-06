Saturday, May 6, 2023
Armed Standoff Kent: Two People have been taken to a London hospital after an armed standoff with Police in Dartford Kent

A property in Dartford remains on police lockdown with cordons and a crime scene in place after its alleged a man was shot a number of times at a property in Dartford on Priory Road North early on Saturday evening.

Those living on the road described a number of Armed response vehicles, ambulances and first responders, closing the road and asking people to keep well back while so dealt with the ongoing incident.

Taking to social media a neighbour claims a man shot his ex-girl in a garage at the rear of the property and he was in turn shot by Police this ahs yet to be confirmed by Police.

A large amount of first-aid equipment carried by the armed response officers can be seen in the rear of the garden, along with other first-aid equipment, discarded in rear car park officers.

Kent Police remain on guard at the rear car park and a property, specialist crime scene officers from Kent. Police have been seen entering the house wearing forensics suits

Detectives from the Kent Major crime team have bene carrying out door-to-door enquiries and have recovered some Ringdoor Bell Footage

A Spokesman for Kent Police was called to report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford at 12.40pm on Saturday 6 May 2023.

Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.
A man and a woman were later taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.
Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

