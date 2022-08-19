After an alleged collision with three other vehicles and a garden wall, a police officer has been charged with dangerous driving. According to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the incident occurred while he was responding to the 2020 terror attack in Streatham, south London (IOPC).

According to the police regulator, PC Paul Fisher faces allegations that he drove dangerously before his unmarked police vehicle was involved in a crash on Streatham Common North on February 2, 2020. According to the IOPC, the 45-year-old is assigned to the Metropolitan Police Specialist Firearms Command.

On August 22, he is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Sudesh Amman, 20, was shot dead by armed undercover officers during the terror incident after stealing a knife from a hardware store and randomly stabbing members of the public. In Streatham High Road, he was wearing a fake suicide vest.

According to the IOPC, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised a charge under Section 2 of the Road Traffic Act (1988) following an investigation that concluded in May 2021 following a referral from the Met in February of the previous year. According to the regulator, the CPS decided not to pursue any further action against a second police officer whose marked vehicle was in close proximity when the collision occurred.