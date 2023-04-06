Around 150 young people gathered at a church as part of a police-led event to improve trust and confidence in the community

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

by uknip247
The two-hour event allowed young people aged between 16 and 25 the chance to discuss their views and experiences of the police.

The event was organised by Nottinghamshire Police, the Majority Black-Led Churches (MBLC) and the Police and Crime Commissioners Office on Sunday, 2 April at 7pm.

It was held at God’s Vineyard Ministries in Derby Road, Lenton.

It was attended by around 150 young people from the black community together with 15 police inspectors as well as Chief Superintendent Sukesh Verma, Head of Local Policing.

Young people took to the stage to discuss issues that ranged from stop and search, being arrested and engaging with officers.

Chief Supt Verma said: “This was a well-attended event which allowed us an opportunity to have young people and police officers under one roof to discuss the issues that really matter to them.

“It also gave us a perfect opportunity to explain what we do. We need to break down these barriers and build a better relationship with young people.

“We should not only be looking at engaging with young people post-incident, for example when a crime has occurred, and we are investigating. We should be engaging with them every day.

“We need to look at more ways to build that trust and confidence. We are already making massive inroads but there is still a lot of work to do.

“Not only will it be beneficial for young people to feel better connected to their police force, but it will also allow us to build a better intelligence picture when incidents do occur. We will be running similar events over the coming months which will feed into our overall plan.”

