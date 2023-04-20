Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Poole Street in Hackney yesterday (19 April).

A small part of a three-roomed second floor flat in a 13-storey residential building was damaged by the fire. Around 20 people evacuated the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is believed to have been accidentally caused by a fault within the kitchen extractor hood.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We’d like to remind homeowners to ensure they don’t have dirty ducting. If you don’t clean the ducting in your extraction system regularly, you’re at a greater risk of a fire.

“You should also make sure you keep the hob, cooker hood and extractor fan clean too – built up fat and grease can ignite and cause a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1724 and the fire was under control at 1810. Fire crews from Shoreditch, Islington, Whitechapel, and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters’ top tips for restaurants and takeaways: