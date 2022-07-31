A recycling plant in Pinden Quarry, Green Street Green Road, Pinden near Dartford, was on fire, according to Kent Fire and Rescue Service. The incident was attended by six fire engines, a height vehicle, the KFRS Technical Rescue Unit, and a bulk water carrier.

Firefighters worked in punishing conditions to put out the fire. They used a variety of tactics to combat the fire, including main jets, a compressed air foam system, a height vehicle with a wetting agent, and fire breaks.

After the fire was extinguished, a crew of firefighters remained on the scene overnight to ensure that it did not rekindle.

The Kent Fire and Rescue Service Volunteer Response Team was dispatched to the scene to assist firefighters with their well-being.

The fire destroyed approximately 200 tonnes of recycling.

The cause is unknown, and no injuries have been reported.