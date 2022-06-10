On Wednesday evening, June 8, fibre and copper cables were damaged on a construction site in Dummer.

The Brighton Hill roundabout was being improved by the builders.

According to an Openreach spokesperson, engineers are on the scene working hard to resolve the situation.

They added that it is a “complex fix that may take some time to fully recover.”

The statement went on: “We understand how frustrating this must be for those affected, and we will do everything we can to prioritise fixes for vulnerable customers and critical local services.

“We’ll also do everything we can to provide temporary connections wherever possible while this difficult repair work is being completed.

“We would ask that anyone experiencing any disruption notify their service provider, who will then notify us.”