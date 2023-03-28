Around 50 different venues were visited by officers on a policing operation at the weekend to help make our towns safer at night

Neighbourhood policing officers took part in a Night Time Economy operation in the north and east of the county on Friday and Saturday night in a bid to reduce incidents of alcohol-related crime and improve public confidence.

The operation took place following the PCC’s Safety at Night Charter which was developed in partnership with Wiltshire Police, Wiltshire Council, and Swindon Borough Council after survey results revealed that just 3 per cent of people felt safe when out and about at night.

It also links in with Chief Constable Catherine Roper’s priority to reduce violent crime and make our streets safer.

During the operation, officers visited 20 venues in Chippenham and a further 19 in Devizes as well as venues in Calne, Corsham, Trowbridge and Malmesbury.

Sgt Mike Tripp said: “Officers carried out foot patrols in these areas and alongside a licensing officer, made good efforts encouraging licensed premises holders to sign-up to the Safer Nights Charter. Any venue you see with a Safer Nights sticker in their window should provide you with reassurance that they are fully committed to helping us proactively tackle the issue of safety.”

During patrols in Calne, a 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following an incident outside the library on Friday night. He has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Officers were also dispatched to Devizes town centre following reports of youths carrying weapons, and to Trowbridge for patrols at a town centre pub. No arrests were made.

Sgt Tripp added: “Operations of this nature enable us to have positive engagement with licensed premises holders, gather intelligence and act as a deterrent for anybody engaging in alcohol-fuelled crime. We want people to feel safe whilst socialising within our town centres of the evening and we will continue to regularly patrol any venues or establishments which operate during the evening and nighttime, not just pubs and clubs but also cinemas, gyms, public transport and sports venues.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: “Seeing uniformed officers in town centres on busy weekend evenings provides reassurance not only to the public but also to our hard-working licensees.

“Maintaining and improving those relationships is an important part of neighbourhood policing and is something which residents in Wiltshire have made clear to me they want to see more of.

“By seeing that a venue is signed up to the Safety at Night Charter, our officers will know that they’re committed to providing a safe environment with fully-trained staff who take the responsibility of their customers seriously.

“They’ll also know it’s a venue which has fully operational CCTV and uses other safety initiatives which not only helps them in their investigations but also provides a service which fully meets the needs of our community.”

To find out more about the charter, see who has signed-up so far, visit www.wiltshire-pcc.gov.uk/safer-nights/