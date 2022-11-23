Around 50 people left the building before the Fire Service arrived. There were no reports of any injuries

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in Barking yesterday.

Half of a four-roomed flat on the second floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. A balcony was destroyed. Around 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 22 calls to the blaze.

Initial crews arrived to find a fully developed fire on a balcony and in one of the rooms of the flat.

The Brigade was called at 7.34pm and the fire was under control by 8.51pm. Fire crews from East Ham, Ilford, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.