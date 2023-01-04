Around 60 people left the building after a blaze ripped through a flat in Camberwell

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a flat fire on Midnight Avenue in Camberwell last night.

Half of a four-roomed flat on the third floor of a residential block was damaged by fire. A small part of an external fourth-floor balcony was also damaged by the blaze. Around 60 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. One man was treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 17 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 8.55pm and the fire was under control by 10pm. Fire crews from Lambeth, Peckham, Brixton and Old Kent Road fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by an electrical fault in a consumer unit.