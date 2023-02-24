Residents in Maidstone are being urged to check CCTV and doorbell cameras after two attempted burglaries in a residential area near Mote Park

The incidents happened during the early hours of Saturday 18 February 2023, when a suspect tried to enter homes in Longham Copse, Downswood. They remain under investigation and officers are also working to establish if any other properties in the road or nearby areas have been targeted.

PC Maddison Jarvis said: ‘The suspect is believed to have accessed the rear gardens of these addresses and tried several door handles to gain entry, before leaving empty handed. Although we have carried out house-to-house enquiries in this road, there may still be people we have yet to speak to, who have important footage or images stored on home security devices. We are particularly keen for residents to check for any suspicious activity between 1am and 2am. Those living in surrounding areas may also have important footage.’

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/32482/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.