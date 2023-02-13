Two arrests have been made after a car failed to stop for police in Ashford

At around 11am on Thursday 9 February 2023, officers on patrol in the Penn Hill area saw a car which they suspected to be overloaded with weight. The vehicle failed to stop when requested to do so by the officers from the Ashford Community Policing Team.

Following a pursuit, the car stopped in Great Chart and police recovered a large number of paving slabs from the vehicle.

Two men aged 40 and 44 were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. The 44-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when directed to by an officer, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was also arrested in relation to a report of theft from a shop in Lenham on 8 February. Both men were released on bail pending further enquiries.