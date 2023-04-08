Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

Arrests made following assaults in Ramsgate

by uknip247
Detectives investigating assaults in Ramsgate have arrested four men.

Kent Police was called to a report of a disturbance in Harbour Street at 11.20pm on Thursday 6 April 2023. Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and two men were treated for puncture wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital and another was taken to a London hospital. Neither of the victims’ injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The four men arrested are all in their twenties. Two of them have been released on police bail whilst the other two remain in police custody at this time.

Can you help?

Detectives have spoken to a number of people and continue to appeal to witnesses. They would specifically like to identify the man in this CCTV image, who they believe may have important information to assist them.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who recognises the man in the image should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/62517/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

