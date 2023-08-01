Arrests Made in Ongoing Murder Investigation in Sunderland

A significant development has occurred in the murder investigation of Kieran Williams, the 18-year-old who went missing from his Esplanade West home in Sunderland on April 18 last year. Detectives from the Major Investigation Team (MIT) have arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in connection with the case.

Extensive efforts were made to locate Kieran Williams following his disappearance, but tragically, six weeks later, on May 31, his body was discovered in a make-shift grave on a disused industrial estate South of the River Wear, between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks. The autopsy revealed he had been brutally stabbed multiple times and set on fire.

Subsequently, two men were charged in relation to Kieran’s death and faced trial at Newcastle Crown Court. However, both individuals were acquitted of murder. One of the men, 20-year-old Louis Hackett of Fordenbridge Square, was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison. Despite this conviction, the judge concluded that Kieran’s actual killer is still at large.

In their relentless pursuit of justice, officers from the MIT have continued their investigation into Kieran’s murder. The recent arrests of the man and woman on suspicion of perverting the course of justice mark a significant development in the case.

Authorities carried out a search of an address in the Ford Estate area as part of their ongoing enquiries. Police remain in the vicinity to conduct further investigations and provide reassurance to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police urge anyone with information related to Kieran Williams’ murder to come forward and assist with their inquiries. The dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online or the contact number 0191 437 4750 (voicemail available out-of-hours) are available for reporting information directly to the police.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111.