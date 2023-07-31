Weather where you are

Arson Attack in Newry Prompts Urgent Appeal for Witnesses

by uknip247
Detectives in Northern Ireland are urgently seeking witnesses and information regarding a reported arson attack that took place in the city. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 30, and has left a residential property in the Stream Street area significantly damaged.

According to Detective Sergeant Dougherty, the police were alerted to the fire at approximately 4:40 am by their colleagues at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service. Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the fire was deliberately set, and it caused extensive damage to the property. Moreover, the blaze resulted in a gas leak from an external gas pipe, raising the risk to the lives of the residents of the targeted property and their neighbouring residents.

In a swift and decisive response, the fire service successfully evacuated all the occupants from the affected property, averting a potential catastrophe. Detective Sergeant Dougherty expressed gratitude for the firefighters’ prompt action, emphasising that the situation could have had tragic consequences had they not acted quickly.

Authorities are treating this incident as arson with the intent to endanger life. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the Stream Street area to come forward. Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be crucial in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the arson attack.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty urged the public to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 427 of July 30, 2023, with any relevant details. Additionally, individuals who wish to report anonymously can do so via the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website (http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/) or through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

