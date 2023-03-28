Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Home BREAKING Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

by uknip247
Arson Investigation Launched After New Ash Green Pub Is Torched

Firefighting operations at a derelict building, formerly a public house, on South Ash Road, Ash, near Sevenoaks, are being scaled down from eight fire engines with a height vehicle and around 40 firefighters to four fire engines after good progress has been made in dealing with the incident.

Crews using water from a bulk water carrier tanker are continuing to fight the fire with main jets at a safe distance, as the building appeared to be in a dangerous condition. Local authority engineers have been called to assess the structure for safety.

Kent Police is in attendance as the cause of the blaze is thought to be suspicious, but there are no reports of any injuries. Efforts continue to bring the incident to a close.

