Crews from Hardley, Beaulieu, Hythe, Redbridge, St Mary’s, and Totton were called to a barn fire in the early hours of this morning in Gatewood Hill, Blackfield, Southampton.

The barn (approximately 15×15 metres) was full of hay and 100% by fire.

Six fire engines attended the scene and two water carriers have been used to try and extinguish the blaze. A relief crew is now on the scene boundary cooling to prevent fire spread.

Police have been informed due to the cause being doubtful.