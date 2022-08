Kent Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a grass fire near Shepherds Lane on Dartford Heath

Eight fire engines and two all-terrain vehicles responded, and workers used hose reel jets, main jets, and beaters to extinguish the flames before inspecting for any leftover hot spots.

There were no reported injuries.

Kent Police were also called because it is suspected that the fire was ignited on purpose.