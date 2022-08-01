When firefighters arrived, they discovered a cut corn field 100 metres by 100 metres ablaze, with hay bales also on fire.

To put out the fire, five fire engines and the KFRS Technical Rescue Unit were dispatched. To extinguish the fire, firefighters used hose reel jets, flex-packs, and beaters, as well as drag rakes to pull apart the hay bales to fully extinguish any hot spots.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire completely destroyed the cut corn and hay bales. The cause is suspected to be intentional, and an investigation has been launched.