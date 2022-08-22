Heathland has gone up in flames once again as Dartford Heath caught alight for the eighth time in a matter of weeks.

Firefighters, from Kent Fire and Rescue Service who were called on Sunday evening, remain tackling the blaze.

Six fire engines have been deployed and crews are extinguishing the flames and attempting to stop the blaze from spreading.

Even despite rain in recent days, Dartford Heath remains a tinderbox.

Witnesses have made claims that a group of teenagers were seen lighting fires in woodlands moments before the blaze ripped through a large part of the heath.

No injuries have been reported

Kent fire and rescue have been approached for comment