As a man remains in critical condition following a shooting in Ponders End, specialist detectives are appealing to anyone with information to come forward

Hospital staff called police at 2.33 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, after a 26-year-old man was admitted with a gunshot wound.

His relatives are aware.

Specialist Crime (Trident) detectives are urging anyone with information that could assist their investigations to come forward.

“We believe the victim was in a car with friends parked up in Derby Road EN3 when they were approached by at least two suspects who fired without warning and then fled on foot,” said Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Alger, senior investigator.

“I know the incident has horrified members of the local community, who are disgusted that such brazen violence could take place in broad daylight on their streets. We share that sentiment, and we’re working to identify and prosecute those responsible.

“As is often the case, the answer to determining the chain of events that led to this incident may be found in the community. We’ve already heard from a few people, but we’re still interested in hearing from anyone who has information they’d like to share with us.”

“We’re supporting our colleagues in Specialist Crime as they investigate and continue to work with our trusted local partners, Independent Advisory Groups, and community forums following this heinous incident,” said Detective Superintendent Marco Bardetti of the North Area Command Unit.

“It is critical that police and the community work together to apprehend criminals. It’s understandable if you have information you want to share but are concerned about it. Methods like the independent charity Crimestoppers are completely anonymous, and you could provide us with vital information to help us make arrests.”

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag #CAD3607/7Jan. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.