The second national’response policing week of action’ aims to recognise and highlight the hard work, courage, bravery, and some of the challenges that response officers face on a daily basis.

The week of action, which begins on Monday (June 13, 2022), will highlight some of the outstanding work being done by response officers throughout the city and county, as well as provide insight into the critical role they play in protecting the public and apprehending criminals, as well as the challenges they face. Throughout the week, there will also be a focus on how the force manages officers’ well-being.

Response officers are frequently the first people victims see in their time of need, the first to arrive at an incident and face danger, and the first police officers with whom members of the public interact.

Their role is critical in combating crime and keeping Nottinghamshire residents safe.

“The response week of action is the perfect opportunity for us to shine a light on the hard work, professionalism, bravery, and tenacity of each and every response officer who works for the service,” said Superintendent Kathryn Craner of Nottinghamshire Police.

“It’s an opportunity for us to emphasise the critical role that officers play in protecting the public and keeping communities safe.”

“But it’s also an opportunity for us to recognise and focus on the challenges they face on a daily basis, such as securing the arrests of dangerous and violent offenders, protecting the most vulnerable, and the proactive work they do to keep drugs and weapons off our streets.”

“Response officers are frequently the first people to arrive at an incident scene, and they really set the tone.” Their initial work and speaking with victims and witnesses can have a significant impact on how someone engages with us later in an investigation.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to raise the profile of our response teams from across the county and shine a light on the work they do confronting criminals at all hours of the day and night.”

“Nottinghamshire Police’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to people’s emergency calls for help is incredibly important,” said Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

“Having witnessed the outstanding work of the force’s response officers on the front lines, protecting and assisting vulnerable people in their hour of need, I believe the public benefits from a fantastic response policing offer in Nottinghamshire.”

“As part of my responsibility to the people of Nottinghamshire, I will continue to ensure that the force excels in this area, as we work to build trust and confidence as part of my Make Notts Safe Plan.”