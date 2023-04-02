Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunday, April 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING As a result of an Easter traffic backlog, ferry operators have added additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover

As a result of an Easter traffic backlog, ferry operators have added additional overnight sailings from the Port of Dover

by uknip247


The Port’s delays were caused by a combination of factors, including strong winds, a high volume of coaches, and slow border control processing times.
Coach bookings for the Easter period were 15% higher than expected, and boarding coachloads of separate passengers takes much longer than boarding cars. Furthermore, processing times had increased dramatically since leaving the EU, and each individual passport had to be inspected and stamped after Brexit.
Passengers, particularly coach passengers, were severely inconvenienced, with some having to wait up to 14 hours to board their ferry to France. Some coaches transporting schoolchildren from various parts of the UK on school trips abroad were stranded in Dover for an extended period of time. Passengers told the BBC about their ordeals, with some describing the situation as “carnage.”
The port’s management apologised for the lengthy delays and stated that the bottlenecks were being cleared. Ferry operators added overnight sailings to try to clear the traffic backlog, and the port’s communications team stated that ferries were “basically just running back and forth to clear as much as they can.” Officials in northern France said there were “no difficulties that we are aware of,” but that many coaches had arrived at the same time.
According to a UK government spokesperson, the government is still in close contact with ferry operators and authorities.
Sir Keir Starmer, Labour leader, said the government needed to “get a grip” on the situation at Dover.
Despite the disruption, some passengers stranded at a Folkestone service station appeared to be in good spirits and were seen dancing to pass the time.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

London Fire Brigade called to HMYOI Feltham

West Midlands Police appeal for information following a Solihull collision which resulted in a pregnant woman losing her baby

Police have released an image of a person of interest after thousands of pounds worth of items were stolen from a shop

Police seal off Holiday Inn hotel and evacuate migrants after ‘suspicious device’ found

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for non-recent sex offences against four children

Four men were arrested after a disturbance at a shopping centre in Newtownards’ Circular Road area on Friday, March 31

Former world champion boxer Ken Buchanan has passed away at the age of 77 after a battle with dementia

An investigation has been launched at Thames & Kennet Marina in Caversham

According to a humanitarian organisation named Presidium Network, three British nationals are being held in custody by the Taliban in Afghanistan

The destructive force of nature has shown its fury once again as at least 21 people have been killed by a spate of tornadoes...

Police have confirmed that an aggravated burglary in Greenford on Friday night is linked to a series of incidents in west and north-west London

Anthony Joshua returned to the ring, facing off against Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More