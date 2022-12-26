Monday, December 26, 2022
Monday, December 26, 2022

As a special Christmas treat, Doctor Who landed a sixty second action packed trailer on Christmas Day giving viewers a glimpse of what’s to come as the show prepares to enter its 60th year

With David Tennant back as the Doctor, the three specials will air in November 2023 before Ncuti Gatwa takes control of the TARDIS over the festive season.
It has now been revealed that alongside previously announced Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris, Jacqueline King will be reprising her role as Donna’s mother Sylvia, and Karl Collins as Donna’s long-suffering husband, Shaun.
The show also welcomes Ruth Madeley who will be appearing as Shirley Anne Bingham.
With glimpses of monsters and the return of UNIT, the three specials are set to be explosive as Doctor Who returns in November 2023.
Russell T Davies, showrunner says: “We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present – with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!

