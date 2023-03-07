Tuesday, March 7, 2023
As another weather warning comes into place this winter, we’d like to remind drivers of the importance of changing your driving to suit the conditions.

With this, it’s important to make sure your car is equipped for the weather change. We’ve all seen a poor motorist sliding along after sudden snowfall and even the most experienced of drivers can get caught out in the challenging conditions that snow and ice can present for road users.

Here are a few winter driving tips, that even our most experienced police drivers still use:

❄️ Pull away in second gear, easing your foot off the clutch to avoid wheel-spin.

❄️ Leave extra time before setting off on a journey to thoroughly defrost your vehicles, ensuring your windscreens and lights are completely clear.

❄️ Drive slowly and maintain safe stopping distances – in bad weather it can take ten times longer to come to a stop.

❄️ If you happen to skid, steer gently into it and try not to brake or accelerate until you’re back in control. Dropping gears instead of braking can help prevent skidding.

❄️ Accelerate gently, use low revs and change up to a higher gear as quickly as possible.

❄️ Use a low gear for going downhill and try to avoid braking unless necessary, make sure you leave plenty of space between you and the car in front.

Most people have experienced the difficulties faced with winter driving, please have patience with other drivers and remember that they might not be as experienced in these conditions.

