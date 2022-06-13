Alexander Kareem, 20, was shot dead in the early hours of Monday, June 8, 2020, on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush.

He’d stopped at an off-licence and was riding his e-scooter to a friend’s house when he was shot and left for dead.

Police were called around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a man with gunshot wounds. Officers rushed to the scene, along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance, and discovered Alexander with severe injuries.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

Two years later, detectives are still determined to find those responsible for Alexander’s heinous murder and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

His bereaved family has spoken out about their heartbreak, claiming that their anguish is being exacerbated by the fact that his assassins are still on the loose.

“Today marked two years since my brother Alex was murdered in cold blood on the streets of London,” Alex’s sister Khafi said on the anniversary on June 8. It feels wrong to commemorate this type of anniversary; wedding anniversaries, birthdays, and other milestones should be celebrated and remembered, not a day of death. However, his murderers have yet to be apprehended after two years. This is not acceptable.

“It hurts me every day and doesn’t get any easier; I just find better ways to suppress my grief as time passes, but every time it comes up, it’s like a dagger to my chest all over again.” It has made me extremely sensitive to any news of death, particularly shootings such as those in Owo and Ulvalde, and especially news of young black boys dying needlessly. They elicit a great deal of emotion in me. So I was looking forward to today. And if I could, I would have buried my head in the sand and pretended this wasn’t my reality.

“I used to have three brothers, but now I only have two.” And the perpetrators are still on the streets. It irritates me to no end. It is not too late to come forward with any information about Alex’s death.”

It is believed that on the night of Alexander’s murder, the assailants drove past him on Askew Road in a white Range Rover and shot him in a case of mistaken identity. Only 25 minutes later, three miles away on Ascott Avenue, the Range Rover was discovered burned out.

More than 20 officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were involved in the investigation, and hours of CCTV footage was reviewed.

They are still looking for anyone with information or who was in the area at the time.

“It’s now been two years since Alexander was murdered in cold blood by these cowards,” said Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, who is leading the investigation. Nobody deserves what happened to Alexander, and we will not stop until those responsible are apprehended.

“Alexander was adored by his family, who miss him terribly every day, and their grief is exacerbated by the fact that his killers are still on the streets.” My heart goes out to them as they continue to live with unanswered questions and no idea who is to blame for his death.

“No stone will be left unturned in this case.” We may be two years in, but that does not mean we are slowing down. We are more determined than ever to find those responsible and bring justice to Alexander and his family.

“If you’re reading this and have any information – any information – please come forward.” It is not too late to make the right decision. Even if you believe the information you possess is minor or insignificant, please share it with us. It could be a piece of a much larger puzzle. Alexander and his family did not deserve this. Nothing can ever take away the pain of losing him, but you can provide some solace by assisting us in apprehending those responsible.

“For the sake of Alexander’s family, if you have any information about what happened to him, please contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.” Any information you provide will be kept strictly confidential.”

Anyone with information, video, or images that could help police is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 224/08Jun20.

Crimestoppers never ask for your name and cannot track your call, IP address, or device. Fill out their short online form or call them at 0800 555 111.