Thomas Michael Clarke, 33, of Knowsley Lane in Prescot, has been charged with fraudulent representation.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire, EWS1 forms were introduced to allow residents to have their building’s cladding assessed for potential fire risk.

The forms require an appropriate professional to confirm the checks have been completed, but residents of high-rise apartment buildings reported 88 forms had been signed off by someone who was not authorised to sign them in November 2020.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) referred the reports, which covered the period from June 23 to November 12, 2020, to Merseyside Police, and affected residents in South Wales and London.

Without valid EWS1 forms, residents were unable to demonstrate the low risk of their properties, affecting their ability to obtain mortgages.

In each case, the necessary checks have been completed and the necessary authorization has been obtained.

On 3 August 2022, he is scheduled to appear in Liverpool Magistrates Court.