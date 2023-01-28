As part of a rape investigation, detectives have issued an e-fit and are asking the public for assistance.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was walking home from a friend’s house near Saxon Avenue in Feltham in the early hours of Saturday, 5 October 2019.

She was knocked unconscious after being hit on the back of the head.

When the victim awoke, she found herself being raped by a man, who then fled in an unknown direction.

During the attack, the woman received a black eye, bruises, and cuts to her legs.

The suspect is described as a white man in his forties. Under his right eye, he had a two-inch scar. He also has an eye-catching tattoo on his right hand.

“We’ve been investigating this incident for a long time, and we will use every tactic at our disposal to catch this predator,” said Detective Constable Stephanie Aldridge, who is leading the investigation.

Since 2019, a sexual offences investigative techniques (SOIT) officer has been fully supporting the victim in this case, and this support will continue throughout the investigation.

“At this time, we have not yet identified this man and he has not been featured on any police system so far despite distributing the e-fit nationally. This means that the time has come to make this e-fit available to the general public. We are asking you to look closely at this man and contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers if you recognise him – he is a dangerous individual who must be found to prevent him from offending again. “No matter when a rape or sexual assault occurs, officers are always here, ready to listen and support you.” If you recognise this man or know where he might be, call 101 and reference CAD 1266/24JAN23.”