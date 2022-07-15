During the simultaneous execution of the warrants, officers discovered and seized suspected drugs and cash.

Officers detained 11 men, five women, and one juvenile on suspicion of money laundering and involvement in the distribution of Class A drugs.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs, groups, or drug networks that use dedicated mobile phone lines or ‘deal lines’ to transport drugs from urban to suburban or rural areas across the county. They frequently use children and vulnerable adults to transport drugs and money to and from cities.

“The activity carried out across West Cornwall and Merseyside forms part of an ongoing investigation into County Lines drug supply between the two force areas,” Detective Inspector Glenn Willcocks said.

“We were able to carry out a significant operation across two counties and arrest a number of people by sharing intelligence and coordinating our policing response with other forces.” Those arrested will be interviewed in connection with the investigation in due course.”

“This has been another large operation with Devon and Cornwall,” Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said. “Those suspected of these offences will now be questioned in due course.”

“Drug supply is extremely harmful to our communities, frequently involving intimidation, violence, and instilling fear through the use of County Lines.” Borders are ignored by those involved, so it is critical that we share intelligence and resources in order to target networks, protect vulnerable people, and prevent further harm.

“This comes on the heels of a separate investigation last month in which 40 people were arrested in Devon and Cornwall for drug and other offences, and drugs, weapons, cash, and vehicles were seized.” Our message is clear: we are committed to supporting our communities, protecting the vulnerable, and prosecuting criminals.”