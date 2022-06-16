Following the incident at Grosvenor and Hilbert Park, a 16-year-old boy is currently being held in custody on a charge of attempted murder.

The assault occurred around 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, while the victim and friends were playing football in the skatepark area. The 18-year-old victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released.

The suspect has been charged and will appear in Maidstone Crown Court on July 4th. An investigation has also resulted in the arrests of four other teenage boys in connection with the incident, who have been bailed to appear in court.

‘This area is generally a very safe and popular place to visit, and while we are treating the assault as an isolated incident, we still believe there may be witnesses who have yet to contact us and who may have important information,’ said Detective Inspector Jim Farley.

‘Our investigations include tracing the movements of anyone who may have been involved, including when they entered and exited the park prior to and after the attack.’ You may have noticed something that did not appear to be significant, but even minor details can sometimes aid our investigations, so please do not hesitate to contact us.’

Residents on nearby streets are also encouraged to review any footage from doorbell cameras or other private security systems.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police should call 01622 604100 and quote reference 46/105585/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or through their website’s online form.