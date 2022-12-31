As people prepare to raise a glass to celebrate 2023 Nottinghamshire Police wants to make sure drivers don’t start the new year the wrong way

As part of its ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign, the force has stepped up patrols to keep people safe and deter people from drink or drug-driving over the festive period.

On Christmas Day alone nine motorists were arrested for drink driving across the force area. Of those – eight drivers were charged and are now facing court proceedings.

A further driver was also arrested on Boxing Day for driving a motor vehicle when their alcohol level was above the legal limit.

The ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign was launched after data showed 263 people were injured or killed in a drink-related road traffic collision in Nottinghamshire between 2018 and 2020.

Over 2,000 posters and 5,000 beermats educating road users on the consequences of drink-driving have been distributed to pubs all over Nottinghamshire as part of the campaign, with similar messaging running on the back of Nottingham City Transport buses as part of an advertising campaign.

The force has also held a series of roadshow events in Nottingham’s Trinity Square, where officers have engaged with the public and highlighted the dangers of getting behind the wheel when over the limit for alcohol.

Inspector John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Just one drink or drug driver on Nottinghamshire’s roads is one too many.

“Our message is simple – drink and drug drivers will not be tolerated on Nottinghamshire’s roads.

“We want to stop them before they have the opportunity to cause serious harm to someone and I hope our awareness-raising campaign and ongoing enforcement has gone some way to achieving that.

“The decision to drive when you’re over the limit takes just a split second, but the consequences could last a lifetime.

“We know how it can cause such tragedy to innocent victims and their families and change the course of their lives forever so please don’t take that risk.

“The results of drink or drug driving also have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime, not only in terms of a possible prison sentence, but also the loss of their job, relationship and freedom to drive.”

The ‘A Deadly Mix’ campaign is being supported by Clair Osborne, who lost her husband in a collision caused by a drink-driver in 2021.

The 48-year-old, of Mansfield Woodhouse, is urging people to plan how they will get home if they are going to be drinking alcohol on a night out.

She said: “If you’ve got work dos or have got Christmas parties planned, that’s the key word – they are planned. Plan your taxi, plan your lift home. If you’re driving and anybody tries to tempt you to have a drink, just ask yourself is it worth it?

“I have to see what it’s done to my children every day because someone decided to drink-drive.”

An interview with Clair can be viewed here: (4) Grieving wife of drink drive victim makes heartbreaking plea – YouTube

Report a suspected drink driver on 999, or 101 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.