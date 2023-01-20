As police continue to crack down on repeat offenders, a prolific shoplifter has been jailed and barred from a number of local stores

Dale Tainton, of no fixed address, admitted stealing from the Ruddington Co-op on January 7, 2023.

When neighbourhood cops apprehended the 45-year-old, he was carrying a magnetic de-tagging device.

Tainton was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to shoplifting and going equipped to steal at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Tainton, who has a long history of theft, was also issued a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which prohibits him from entering any Co-op store in Ruddington, Keyworth, West Bridgford, or Cotgrave.

Tainton is breaking the law if he violates the order, which is valid for three years.

“This type of repeat shoplifting is a blight on our communities and will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police,” said Police Constable Stephen Piper of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Shoplifting harms everyone who lives and works in our towns and villages.

“We are working hard to make Rushcliffe the best place to live and work, and this ongoing anti-shoplifting campaign is a big part of that.”

“We know that a disproportionate number of shop thefts are committed by a relatively small group of offenders,” said Inspector Rob Lawton, Rushcliffe’s neighbourhood policing inspector.

“By targeting those people and working with local businesses we are already seeing some very promising results.

“Tainton will face a criminal behaviour order, which will send a strong message to other offenders. I also hope it reassures our business owners about how seriously we take this offence.”

“I’d like to thank PC Piper for his dedication.