As police continue to search the Loch Rannoch area and conduct enquiries to help trace 28-year-old Reece Rodger, officers are re-appealing to the public for any information

Reece, who is from Fife, was camping with friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, near to Killichonan. His friends saw him around 11.30pm on Saturday, 18 March.

Reece is described as 6ft, of medium build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt with distinctive white letters on both sleeves spelling out – MA STRUM, black jogging bottoms and black wellington boots.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries into a sighting of a man matching Reece’s description around 11.30pm on Saturday 18 March, on the road between Liarn Farm and Aulich. They are also looking into a possible sighting on Sunday, 19 March around 8am on B846 approximately 1 mile east of Aulich.

Inspector Stephen Gray said: “Our enquiries are continuing into these two possible sightings of men matching Reece’s description. If you have any information that might help us locate him, please contact us.

“Since Reece was reported missing we have been carrying out extensive searches to trace him. Local officers have been led by specialist search advisors and assisted by resources including the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue Teams.

“We are continuing to speak to people in the local area and study any CCTV or personal footage that could help trace Reece.

“This is a very difficult and upsetting time for Reece’s family who are extremely concerned that he has not been in contact with them since last Saturday. This is completely out of character for him.

“If you have any dash-cam or private CCTV, please check it in case there is any detail that may help our search. If you have seen Reece, or have any information, no matter how small, please contact us on 101 with reference number 1348 of Sunday, 19 March.”

