With extreme heat warnings in effect across the UK, we are urging pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe in hot weather. Concerns have been raised that the number of cases of heat-related illness seen by veterinarians this year could rival the significant numbers seen during the record-breaking summer of 2018, when nearly two-thirds of veterinarians reported treating animals affected by the hot weather.

According to the BVA’s 2018 Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, half of vets (51 percent) had treated animals for heat stroke, while more than one-third (36 percent) had seen animals requiring treatment for other hot weather conditions such as breathing difficulties, heart conditions, burnt paw pads, and sunburn. In 2016, the average number of cases of heatstroke and other heat-related conditions seen per vet doubled and tripled, respectively, compared to 2015.

Dogs may struggle to stay cool in hot and humid weather because, unlike humans, they are unable to cool down quickly through sweating, leaving them vulnerable to overheating. Even a brief walk in the middle of the day, or being trapped in a car for a few minutes, can be fatal. Flat-faced breeds, such as English or French bulldogs and pugs, are especially vulnerable because their short muzzles make breathing difficult, making it difficult for them to cool down through panting, which is a dog’s primary method of cooling its body temperature. Overweight and densely coated animals are also more vulnerable.

Rabbits and guinea pigs, like dogs, cannot sweat or pant to regulate their body temperature and cool down, which is why their hutch or run should not be exposed to direct sunlight at any time of day. Flystrike is also a life-threatening risk for them during the warmer months, so they must be inspected daily around their back end and under their tail. If you see any maggots, seek veterinary help right away.

Justine Shotton, President of the British Veterinary Association, stated:

“While most of us are looking forward to warmer weather, our pets can suffer in hot and humid conditions.” Every year, veterinarians across the country report seeing a large number of cases involving pets who require treatment for heat-related conditions, with a noticeable increase during 2018’s record-breaking heat.

“Vets know that dogs, in particular, will not stop enjoying themselves and exercising just because it’s hot, so it’s up to owners to do everything they can to avoid overheating during this heatwave.” This includes not walking or exercising pets in the middle of a hot day, or leaving them in a hot car or conservatory for even a short period of time, as ‘not long’ can be fatal.

“If you’re worried about your pet in hot weather, we recommend calling your vet right away.”

Some cat and dog breeds, particularly those with lighter-colored or finer fur, may also benefit from sun cream, particularly on the ear tips, which are prone to sunburn. Chronic exposure can even result in potentially dangerous skin cancers. Dalmatians, beagles, whippets, white boxers, and white English bull terriers are among the most commonly affected dog breeds. Cats who enjoy sunbathing on windowsills are also at risk of overexposure to sunlight through windows that are not UVA-protected. Blue-eyed white cats are especially vulnerable, as are the white-haired skin areas of short-haired cats.

Dr. Shotton continued:

“The best way to avoid sunburn is to avoid excessive sunlight exposure; however, if this is not possible, apply pet-safe sunscreen 10-15 minutes before exposure.” Waterproof products with a high SPF (30 or higher) and titanium dioxide content are appropriate and should be applied as a thin smear.

“To avoid zinc toxicity, BVA recommends avoiding sunscreens containing zinc oxide.” If pet-safe products are difficult to come by, hypoallergenic or baby human products may be a good substitute. It’s a good idea to consult a veterinarian to ensure you’re applying the right sunscreen in the right place.”

Top veterinary advice

Ensure that all pets have constant access to fresh water, adequate ventilation, and shade from direct sunlight. Birds in cages or aviaries are included, as are rabbits in hutches. Cover the tops of wire mesh runs with damp towels to provide extra shade for guinea pigs.

Dogs should not be exercised during the hottest parts of the day, especially older dogs, overweight dogs, flat-faced breeds, or dogs with known heart or lung problems. Stick to walks in the early morning or late evening.

Before taking your dog for a walk, perform the five-second tarmac test; if it feels too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Never leave your dog in a vehicle. Call 999 if you see a dog in distress inside a hot car.

Early signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, restlessness, bright red or very pale gums, and a lack of coordination. Drooling, salivating, lethargy, short and shallow breaths, red and warm ears, wet nose, and seizures are all symptoms of heatstroke in rabbits.

If you suspect your pet has heatstroke or another heat-related condition, take it to a cool, well-ventilated place, give it small amounts of cool (not ice-cold) water to drink, and pour room-temperature water over it to cool it down. Consult your veterinarian right away.

Consider the plight of wild animals. Keep water bowls out for wildlife like birds and hedgehogs.