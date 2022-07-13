As temperatures rise, 60 thousand people on the Isle of Sheppey have been left without water for a second day.

On Tuesday morning, a Southern Water main burst, prompting the company to set up bottled water collection points.

A second pipe burst overnight, delaying the restoration of water to 24,000 homes and forcing the closure of 12 schools.

“Repairs are complete, and we’re slowly starting to refill the network,” a water company spokesman said.

“If everything goes as planned, we hope to have you back in stock late this evening.”

Until power is restored, all Kent County Council public buildings, including schools, libraries, and children’s centres, will remain closed.

Six tankers are delivering water to critical infrastructure on the island, including Sheppey Community Hospital.

Kent Police said it has been assisting partners by assisting with traffic management, “thereby facilitating the delivery of water to the stations.”

According to Kent Highways, the A249 Sheppey Crossing northbound has been closed to allow for the installation of temporary water pumps.

Water is also being delivered to those on the priority services register maintained by Southern Water.

However, one resident, Laura Forsey, stated that “Southern Water is not providing water to all priority homes.” There is no water at the water points. We are in desperate need of water, but they are not doing enough to get it to us.”

Lisa Peeke, another resident, called the situation a “absolute disgrace.”

“I am on the priority list, but no water has been delivered to me.” “I only have three jugs for a family of four left,” she added.

“It’s an appalling situation,” Gordon Henderson, MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey, said. “I share the people of Sheppey’s frustrations and concerns.”

Age UK Sheppey’s Keith Sentinella-Jones said the charity had to close its day centres, which were a focal point for many in the local community.

“That’s sometimes the only hot meal they get during the day,” he explained.