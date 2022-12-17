Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

As The Flames Spread, More Than 300 People Inside The Building Were Evacuated By Staff And Fellow Diners
Home BREAKING As the flames spread, more than 300 people inside the building were evacuated by staff and fellow diners from MNKY HSE Latin American restaurant

As the flames spread, more than 300 people inside the building were evacuated by staff and fellow diners from MNKY HSE Latin American restaurant

by @uknip247

Hundreds of diners fled an upmarket restaurant and celebrity hangout in London’s Mayfair on Friday night after Christmas decorations caught fire. Dramatic social media videos show panicked diners screaming as they flee the burning restaurant through an archway of flames.

More than 30 firefighters rushed to Dover Street’s MNKY HSE Latin American restaurant. As the flames spread, more than 300 people inside the building were evacuated by staff and fellow diners.

According to the London Fire Brigade, Christmas decorations inside the restaurant, which is popular with the cast of TV’s Love Island and other celebrities, caught fire, forcing diners to flee into the street. Firefighters were called at 9.20 p.m., but when they arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by staff.

Dover Street was closed while crews from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, and Chelsea fire stations worked to make the scene safe, and London Ambulance Service crews treated a man and a woman on the scene. They were not believed to have been seriously injured.

Christmas decorations inside the building were alight and had been extinguished before firefighters arrived,” a London Fire Brigade spokesman said. On-site personnel evacuated approximately 300 people, and crews conducted a thorough search of the property to ensure no one was inside when they arrived.

“The Brigade was called at 9.40pm and the incident was over for firefighters by 10.18pm. Five fire engines and approximately 35 firefighters from Soho, Lambeth, Kensington, and Chelsea fire stations responded.”

Thermal imaging equipment was used by firefighters to ensure that everything was under control. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the LFB

RELATED ARTICLES

A burst water main has caused flooding on Belsize Road in Camden,...

Three Woman 21, 23 and 33 years old all remain fighting from...

Members of the public are being asked to get in touch if...

Reports of fire breaking out at world famous Harrods store in London

Tulse Hill thrown into lockdown with armed officers descending on Derrick House...

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of two children in...

First Picture of Heroic Gravesend dog handler security guard fighting for her...

A cyclist has died after getting trapped under the wheels of a...

The public’s help is sought to find a woman reported missing from...

Eight people taken by ambulance to hospital, four of whom remain in...

A 100 metre exclusion zone in place after workshop blaze in West...

UPDATED: Major incident declared at Brixton O2 Academy leaving four people fighting...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"