This is the first Level 2 heat-health alert of the year, with high temperatures expected later this week across the Midlands and south of the country.

The alert will be in effect from midnight on Thursday, June 16 until midnight on Saturday, June 18 and will cover the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East, and South West regions.

According to Dr. Agostinho Sousa, UKHSA’s Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection, high temperatures are expected in parts of the Midlands and south on Friday. We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely and to be aware of good health advice for dealing with hot weather.

During hot weather, it is especially important to keep an eye on the most vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with heart or lung conditions. To beat the heat, keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice.

“Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday, when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30°C or even reach 34°C in some places,” said Dan Rudman, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office.

This is the first hot spell of the year, and temperatures exceeding these levels in June are unusual.”