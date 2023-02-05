As the NHS faces its largest day of industrial action in its history, nursing leaders have made a direct appeal to Rishi Sunak to intervene in their pay dispute

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen said in a letter to the prime minister that a “meaningful” pay offer from the government could still avert a strike.

She compared it to his quick dismissal of Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after he was found to have violated the ministerial code in relation to his tax affairs.

“As demonstrated by last weekend’s rapid changes in Cabinet, big decisions in the interests of good government can be made by you at any point in the week,” she wrote.

Thousands of nurses in England are on strike.

“I am urging you to use this weekend to reset your government in the eyes of the public and demonstrate it is on the side of the hardworking, decent taxpayer.

“There could be no easier way to demonstrate this commitment than to end the nurse strike as soon as possible.”

Her appeal comes as tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers in England prepare to go on strike on Monday, in what is expected to be the largest strike in NHS history.

The nurses are set to strike again on Tuesday, while ambulance crews and call takers will go on strike again on Friday.

After receiving a new pay offer from the government, the RCN and other unions in Wales have called off strikes.

Scotland is currently negotiating.