Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Monday 24 April.

As the stage build nears completion, the remaining tickets for each of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are set to be released. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Monday 24 April.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, prices range from £30 to £380 depending on show and seat.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Monday 24 April.

There are a limited number of remaining tickets for all nine shows:

* Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm.

* Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Thursday 11 May at 8pm.

* Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.

Outside of the arena live shows, a whole raft of free events will offer people in Liverpool and across the UK the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision.

These include a number of UK cities staging their own Grand Final live events; over 500 cinema screens set to show the Grand Final live; Euro Festival in Liverpool – a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May and Eurovision Village – also in the city – set to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”

For more information on tickets and for terms and conditions, head to bbc.co.uk/eurovision.

First Published: 14.30 BST