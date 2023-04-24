Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING As the stage build nears completion, the remaining tickets for each of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are set to be released

As the stage build nears completion, the remaining tickets for each of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are set to be released

by uknip247

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Monday 24 April.

As the stage build nears completion, the remaining tickets for each of the nine live shows which make up the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 are set to be released. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Monday 24 April.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, prices range from £30 to £380 depending on show and seat.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Monday 24 April.

There are a limited number of remaining tickets for all nine shows:

* Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm.

* Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Thursday 11 May at 8pm.

* Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.

Outside of the arena live shows, a whole raft of free events will offer people in Liverpool and across the UK the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision.

These include a number of UK cities staging their own Grand Final live events; over 500 cinema screens set to show the Grand Final live; Euro Festival in Liverpool – a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May and Eurovision Village – also in the city – set to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”

For more information on tickets and for terms and conditions, head to bbc.co.uk/eurovision.

Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, prices range from

£30 to £380 depending on show and seat.

You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Monday 24 April.

There are a limited number of remaining tickets for all nine shows:

* Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm.

* Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Thursday 11 May at 1.30pm, and Live Show on Thursday 11 May at 8pm.

* Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12 May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13 May at 8pm.

Outside of the arena live shows, a whole raft of free events will offer people in Liverpool and across the UK the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision.

These include a number of UK cities staging their own Grand Final live events; over 500 cinema screens set to show the Grand Final live; Euro Festival in Liverpool – a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May and Eurovision Village – also in the city – set to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days in a “true celebration of music and unity”

For more information on tickets and for terms and conditions, head to bbc.co.uk/eurovision.

First Published: 14.30 BST

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

World’s largest-of-its-kind power line to deliver clean power to 1.8m UK homes and boost energy security

The A23 is closed northbound between the A273 and A2300 near Brighton

A cyclist is fighting for their life after a collision with a car in Bromley

Man arrested for attempted murder after Southampton stabbing

Police probe road rage incident in East London

Two vehicle head-on collision closes A259 in Dymchurch

A man who assaulted his partner and tried to set her flat on fire has been jailed for four years

Police are investigating after a woman was threatened with a knife in Southend city centre

Over the past few days, there has been a police presence around the river south of Albert Bridge that is part of ongoing activity...

Police Scotland is appealing for help from the public to trace Finn Riach who has been reported missing from Arbroath

Northamptonshire Police are currently looking for the public’s help to locate missing child Max who was last seen in the area of Rushden Lakes...

A body sadly found in a river is believed to be that of a missing teenager from the area

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.