Asake, a singer, is “overwhelmed with grief” after learning of the death of a fan during a crowd crush at his Brixton show

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died in hospital from her injuries sustained in an incident outside the O2 Academy Brixton on Thursday (December 15).

The Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter had to cancel his show halfway through because a crowd of 3,000 people surged towards the entrance of the South London venue, despite the fact that it was already sold out. The venue can hold approximately 5,000 people.

Rebecca, from Newham, died tragically this afternoon, according to the Met Police (December 17). “Unfortunately, one of the critically injured women died at the hospital on Saturday, 17 December,” the Met Police said. Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, is from Newham. Specialist officers are still providing assistance to her family.”

Following the devastating news, Asake released his own statement, he wrote: “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Please keep her family in our thoughts and prayers. I’ve talked to them and will continue to talk to them.” “I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening,” Asake continued.

He also stated that he and his team are awaiting a “full debrief” from the Met and have urged anyone with information to contact the Met. Greenwich Public Mortuary will hold a post-mortem examination on Sunday, December 18.

After eight people were rushed to hospital on Thursday evening, two more women, aged 21 and 22, remain in critical condition in South London hospitals. A fourth person who was critically ill has recovered.