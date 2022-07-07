Children will be able to eat for £1 per day during the summer holidays, according to an announcement made on June 29th.

Children in England and Wales will be able to get a hot or cold meal for £1 per day, seven days a week, at all Asda cafes. Adults will not be required to spend a minimum amount to take advantage of this £1 offer. A hot or cold meal costs £1 for children aged 16 and under. This initiative, which began in Scotland last month, has now expanded to England and Wales.

By providing these meals, the chain hopes to help families combat holiday hunger. There are 156 cafes in England and Wales, 12 Asda stores in London, and the meals will vary depending on whether the cafe is open. If it is open, it will serve a cold or hot meal, or both.

From July 25 to September 4, during cafe hours, the Kids Eat for £1 deal is available all day. Little ones will also be able to enjoy a free pouch of Ella’s Kitchen baby food as part of the deal.

“We know that families can find the summer holidays difficult, and our customers are telling us that this year more than ever, they’re concerned about holiday hunger,” said an Asda spokesperson. With that in mind, we are thrilled to be able to offer £1 children’s meals with no minimum adult spend, ensuring that those who would normally rely on a school meal aren’t left hungry.”

Each child may only order one meal from the kid’s menu.