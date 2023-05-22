Ashford Sex Offender Receives Nine-Year Jail Sentence

A man from Ashford has been handed an extended prison sentence after attempting to engage children in sexual conversations online while under a court order. Gareth Hall, formerly residing in Lynsted Close, exchanged messages with an individual he believed to be a 12-year-old girl on a chat website in January 2023. However, the person on the receiving end of these messages was an undercover police officer.

During these conversations, Hall made efforts to obtain indecent images, despite being subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) since 2021, following his possession of indecent images on his mobile phones.

The court order explicitly prohibited Hall from accessing the internet without notifying the authorities, utilizing devices without specific monitoring software, and engaging in various other online activities.

Following his arrest in February 2023, Hall faced charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity, making indecent photographs, and breaching the SHPO. He pleaded guilty to all charges, and on Friday, May 12, at Canterbury Crown Court, the 32-year-old was sentenced to nine years in prison. Additionally, he was ordered to serve an extra five years on license following the completion of his prison term.

The court heard that a computer analysis revealed Hall’s attempts to access online teen chatrooms, and he was found to be using an undisclosed phone not monitored by the authorities.

Detective Constable Sarah Jacobs, a member of Kent Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), emphasized the importance of Sexual Harm Prevention Orders in protecting children from abuse. She stated, “Gareth Hall completely disregarded the court order imposed on him and continued to attempt to meet children online and talk them into sexual behaviour. I am pleased our investigators caught him, and I hope the lengthy sentence now imposed, including an extra license period, protects children from him in the future.”

The sentence imposed on Gareth Hall serves as a stern reminder that authorities are committed to safeguarding children from online exploitation and holding individuals accountable for their actions.