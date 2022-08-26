He failed in his duties by failing to properly handle a report of domestic harassment.

An Independent Legally Qualified Chair presided over the hearing.

Following an independently chaired misconduct hearing, a Wiltshire Police officer was dismissed today (26/08).

Ashley Rose, a Devizes-based police officer, was accused of failing in his duties by failing to properly handle a report of domestic harassment.

He did not follow Wiltshire Police policy regarding domestic abuse, and he recorded incorrectly and dishonestly that the complainant was satisfied with his response.

The independent Legally Qualified Chair of the misconduct panel determined that the allegations of honesty and integrity, as well as duties and responsibilities, had been proven, resulting in Gross Misconduct.

As a result, Mr Rose was fired without cause.

“The public rightly expects the highest level of diligence and professionalism from police officers – especially when they entrust us to vigorously investigate allegations of a crime,” said Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills.

“Ashley Rose’s actions go against the core values of our organisation, which are to protect people from harm and to investigate crime.”

“There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this manner,” said the officer, who was immediately suspended after learning of the incident.

“The actions of this individual will undoubtedly raise public concern and will likely undermine the work of our organization’s exceptionally dedicated members who strive to provide an outstanding service to the communities they serve.

“Wiltshire Police remains committed to ensuring that every officer and staff member performs their duties to the highest standards possible, and as this case demonstrates, we will act swiftly and forcefully when these standards are not met.

“Furthermore, if any member of the community has concerns about the professionalism of those who serve within our organisation, we would encourage them to speak up as soon as possible.”