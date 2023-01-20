Astronaut Tim Peake assumes ambassadorial role for space

The UK Space Agency has paid tribute to Tim Peake following his decision to leave the active European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut corps and become a space ambassador.

In his new role, Tim will collaborate closely with the UK Space Agency and ESA, using the inspirational power of space and his own journey to encourage more young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

“Tim Peake is an incredible ambassador for the UK space sector and has played a leading role over the last decade,” said Dr Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency.

“Not only has he carried out important scientific work, during his historic Principia mission to the International Space Station and while on Earth, but he has inspired millions with his passion for space and the opportunities it offers.

“Tim has played a huge role in promoting STEM education and space careers, and has shone a light on the hundreds of roles involved in getting an astronaut into space, and across the wider space sector. We can look forward to a new generation of skilled scientists, engineers, lawyers, designers, and others, thanks to Tim and those who have worked with him, who will help the UK space sector soar to new heights.

“We wish Tim the best of luck and look forward to supporting him on his next adventure, knowing that the UK’s role in human space exploration is in the capable hands of the new generation of ESA astronauts from the UK: Rosemary Coogan, Meganne Christian, and the world’s first astronaut with a physical disability, John McFall.”

“Being an ESA astronaut has been the most extraordinary experience,” Tim Peake said. During my thirteen years with the Agency, I have had the honour of working with an exceptional team of dedicated individuals, which has been both exciting and rewarding. By accepting the role of human spaceflight ambassador, I will continue to support ESA and the UK Space Agency, with a focus on educational outreach, and I look forward to the many exciting opportunities ahead.”

Tim, who was born in Chichester in 1972, was chosen as an ESA astronaut in May 2009, becoming the UK’s second astronaut after Helen Sharman. With the launch of his Principia mission in December 2015, he became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

During his six-month stay on the International Space Station, he became the first person to complete a spacewalk while wearing a Union Jack on his shoulder, in order to repair a portion of the station’s supply. He remotely controlled a rover in the Stevenage Mars Yard, assisted in the docking of two spacecraft, ran the London marathon on a treadmill, and participated in scientific experiments for ESA and international partners.

Tim also worked with the UK Space Agency before returning to Earth in June 2016 to engage over two million schoolchildren across the UK – roughly one in every three schools – in over 30 projects.

Tim has since held several ESA positions, including Head of Astronaut Operations, and has become well known for his work to champion space through education and outreach activities, inspiring children all over the world to consider the possibilities that space can provide.

“Tim has been a role model for kids, aspiring youngsters, and young professionals alike, inspiring millions of them while also being an excellent ambassador for the entire ESA, its values, and its ambition – I would like to thank Tim most sincerely and look forward to his continued involvement with the Agency,” said ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher.

“For more than a decade, Tim Peake has inspired millions of people of all ages in the UK and internationally through his energy and commitment to STEM education and outreach,” said UKspace Chair John Hanley. Tim has showcased space and brought awareness to the masses of the power and value of space-based technology and data by being the first British astronaut to visit the ISS and complete a spacewalk. UKspace wishes Tim all the best in his future endeavours as he continues to educate and inspire people through his ambassadorial work.”

During the ESA Council of Ministers 2022 in Paris in November 2022, ESA announced its latest cohort of astronauts, which included the UK’s third career astronaut Rosemary Coogan, the world’s first astronaut with a physical disability, John McFall, and Meganne Christian, a member of the ESA astronaut reserve.